House burns in Tamchen Yucatán

Due to situations that are unknown this afternoon, a home that is located a few meters from the entrance of the Tamchén community burned down.
Mrs. María Puc Cuá, who was at work, was notified by her relatives that flames were beginning to break out inside her home, so she immediately notified the local authorities.
In a matter of minutes, staff of the fire department arrived in unit 843 of the Ministry of Public Security, to quell the incident that was allegedly due to a short circuit.
However, it is not ruled out that somebody could have started the fire intentionally or accidentally.
Fortunately, the firefighters were able to put out the fire before it consumed the entire place.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vila and López Obrador monitor Maya Train Project
The Governor and the head of.
-
State government invests 2 million pesos in remodeling a school in Ticopó, Yucatan
On a work tour, the Secretary.
-
Nuevo León becomes the first Mexican state to punish pet kidnapping with prison
The Congress of Nuevo León criminalized.
-
8 Cuban migrants adrift are rescued near Río Lagartos
A group of 8 people from.
-
AMLO presents Morena’s presidential candidates
López Obrador assured that his support.
-
AMLO will monitor sections of the Maya Train in Quintana Roo and Tabasco this weekend
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is.
-
Starbucks celebrates 20 years in Mexico
Committed to the ethical purchase of.
-
New method found to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito in Yucatan
Populations of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, transmitters.
-
These are the recommendations to see the Solar Eclipse on Saturday, April 30th
One of the most amazing astronomical.
-
Fire in a hotel in the Sian Ka’an Reserve, Quintana Roo
The fire reached five palapas of.
Leave a Comment