House burns in Tamchen Yucatán

Due to situations that are unknown this afternoon, a home that is located a few meters from the entrance of the Tamchén community burned down.

Mrs. María Puc Cuá, who was at work, was notified by her relatives that flames were beginning to break out inside her home, so she immediately notified the local authorities.

In a matter of minutes, staff of the fire department arrived in unit 843 of the Ministry of Public Security, to quell the incident that was allegedly due to a short circuit.

However, it is not ruled out that somebody could have started the fire intentionally or accidentally.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to put out the fire before it consumed the entire place.

