Female entrepreneurship is successfully promoted in Umán, Yucatán

The “Impulse for Women” program successfully concludes in the city of Umán with workshops on perfumes, candles, and handmade soaps, which were given by the Training Center for Industrial Work (CECATI).

Through the Department of Care and Protection for Women, 30 women from the Bolón, Yaxcopoil, and Poxilá communities participated in the courses where they learned how to make these 100% handmade products.

Mrs. Elsy Elisa Herrera Medina, Director of CECATI 61, thanked the authorities for bringing these courses to all corners of the municipality, which continue with the preparation and empowerment of women in Uman.

The Municipal President of Umán, Dr. Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco pointed out that it is very satisfying to see women from all over the municipality participating in these workshops and fighting to achieve their dreams.

With these programs, the current administration seeks to provide women with spaces that allow them to acquire new knowledge about trade, and in this way they can start a business, thus contributing to their improvement and family economy.

The event was also attended by Mtra. Claudia Rebeca Velázquez Solís, Teacher of the workshops, the councilors Patricia Pech Canché, Juan Adonay Poot Uitz, Geny Valeria Uc Castillo, as well as the president of the DIF Umán, María del Carmen Polanco Camelo and Ing. Naomi Reyes Cárdenas, Director of Attention and Protection of Women.

