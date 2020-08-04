Journalist and police guard killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups called for justice Monday after unidentified gunmen killed a journalist in southern Mexico along with a police officer assigned to protect him after a 2016 attack.
Pablo Morrugares was the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year, in attacks which are increasingly killing police guards assigned to the victims. More than 140 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.
The prosecutors’ office in Guerrero state said Morrugares and a state police officer were at a restaurant when they were killed in a hail of bullets Sunday. Authorities found 55 shell casings from assault rifles at the scene in the city of Iguala. The killers apparently opened fire from a passing vehicle.
Morrugares was director of the P.M Noticias Guerrero web site, which frequently reports on the gang violence that plagues the region. Local media reported that threats against Morrugares had been displayed in the past on banners hung by roadsides, a tactic frequently used by drug gangs in Mexico.
On Monday, the Inter American Press Association called on authorities to investigate the crime. It said Morrugares and his wife had survived a previous attack in 2016, when attackers opened fire on their car. The group called on Mexican authorities to provide better funding and protection for journalists registered in a government protection program.
While the Mexican government has sometimes assigned police bodyguards for threatened journalists, killers have increasingly been murdering both the journalists and their guards.
In May, gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him in northern Sonora state, following earlier threats.
Source: Associated Press
Comments
more recommended stories
-
El Marro ‘never slept two nights in the same place’
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – After receiving.
-
Mexico purges security agencies of those tied to ex-chief
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top directors.
-
Emeritus Pope Benedict, 93, ‘extremely frail’ after visiting dying brother in Germany
Former Pope Benedict XVI became seriously.
-
Representative Luis Alegre Salazar participates bare-chested in Virtual Seminar
On Monday, August 3, the president.
-
Beirut blast: Explosion rocks city with many injured (VIDEO)
A large blast has hit the.
-
Four thousand businesses have closed in Yucatan due to the pandemic: Canacope
“In Yucatan, around four thousand small.
-
Tekax Yucatan and the rampant corruption of its former administration.
Among other irregularities, former Tekax mayor.
-
Uber reinforces sanitary measures in Yucatan
Aiming to help Merida reduce the.
-
Money markets
Exchange market.The peso starts the session.
-
Allied governors call for meeting with AMLO; “simulation no longer works.”
They are called “The Federalist Alliance.”.
Leave a Comment