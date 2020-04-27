Tired of being abused, Halachó woman stabs husband to death

HALACHÓ, Yucatán.- Felipe “N”, 45, was stabbed by his wife in a house located in the Soledad neighborhood, in the town of Halacho.
“I was fed up with Felipe, he was always hitting me, he punched me many times, but today I said: no more …” declared M. “N”, 34, who turned herself in to the municipal police after the murder.
The woman declared to the authorities that she was drinking with her partner when Felipe, that was a jealous man, began to claim that she was cheating on him with another man, so he began to beat her up.
Given this situation, the woman, who said she was tired of her husband’s attacks, grabbed a knife and stabbed him 10 times. According to the woman’s testimony, Felipe fell to the ground in the middle of a pool of blood.
Felipe who was originally from Ticimul, Umán municipality, still had the strength to get up and lay down in his hammock, but he fell down from it, and ended up dead on the floor.
An hour after murdering her husband, the woman went to the police headquarters and confessed her crime.
Police officers went to verify the crime scene, and upon confirming the facts, M. “N” was detained.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hermana República restaurant closed down for selling beer during “Ley Seca”
Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2020). –.
-
Isla Mujeres authorities are not allowing the arrival of boats or catamarans
“In order to verify that the.
-
Portuguese company to start building first Tren Maya stretch on April 30th
The consortium led by Mota-Engil won.
-
Doctor: After Doing 5,000 Coronavirus Tests, It’s Similar To The Flu And Quarantine Should End (VIDEO)
Bakersfield, California ABC News (April 24,.
-
Gangs taking advantage of pandemic in El Salvador
The president of El Salvador, Nayib.
-
Mexico will receive the critical stage with saturated hospitals (López Gatell)
Mexico is only one week into.
-
28 Yucatan municipalities have confirmed cases of Coronavirus
Of the 331 confirmed cases of.
-
Yucatan is the state that has reduced its mobility the most during quarantine
The Health Secretariat presented a mobility.
-
Mexico deports nearly all illegal immigrants from shelters to contain Coronavirus
Mexico said it has just over.
-
Five governors and 2,000 businessmen seek the cancellation of the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery.
“Thousands of jobs will be lost.
Leave a Comment