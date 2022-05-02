Tourism service providers are trained in inclusion for people with disabilities

Service providers, who work in the main vacation destinations of the state, received a series of training on inclusion, from the Institute for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities of the State (Iipedey) and the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur).

Following the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to implement public policies that guarantee equal opportunities for all Yucatecans, these courses were given in the municipalities of Tekax, Valladolid, Izamal, and Progreso, where the closing took place, as well in Pisté, Tinum, Sisal, and Hunucmá.

During the closing ceremony, the general director of the Iipedey, María Teresa Vázquez Baqueiro, explained that activities of this type allow the participants to lose their fear of interacting with people with disabilities and offer them adequate and dignified treatment.

“Today, people with disabilities are included in family trips,” said the official, who also pointed out that “if we are afraid to serve them, we could lose potential customers.”

“Today, it is no longer possible to think of any service that does not contemplate the perspective of inclusion of people with disabilities, since they are present in all areas, such as tourism,” he added, reiterating that, in the past Tianguis Turístico, held in Mérida, this was the cross-cutting theme.

The director of Quality and Business Competitiveness of Sefotur, Enrique Domínguez León, highlighted the relevance of this training for those dedicated to hospitality since ports like this regularly receive visitors with disabilities from various parts of the world.

“We have to prepare ourselves, because it is an important market, which is looking to visit the Yucatan and wants to continue living our culture, trying our gastronomy,” he explained and recalled that Progreso has one of the few inclusive beaches in the country so that everyone can enjoy the sand and the sea.

He assured that “tourists are demanding more and we have to take care of all the details, to include those who live with some disability condition; for example, today, we receive more people who use wheelchairs, on the cruise ships that arrive in Progreso”.

On behalf of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, the Municipal Secretary, Roger Gómez Ortegón, thanked the agencies for their coordinated work for the benefit of the local tourist community and assured that they will continue to promote actions so that the port stands out as an example in terms of inclusion.

With the six courses, held during April, 11-15 hoteliers, restaurateurs, merchants, artisans, and tourist guides, received training in concepts of disability, rights of this sector of the population, inclusive language, and recommendations for adequate treatment due to a disability condition.

