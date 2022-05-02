SSY reports 25 new infections by Covid in Yucatán

Today concluded the application of the fourth dose to older adults and workers of public or private hospitals, in Mérida, Valladolid, Tizimín, Ticul, and Progreso, to protect the health of the population of the state.

Likewise, an expanded vaccination day will be implemented in Health Centers of 30 municipalities in the interior of the state and will be complemented by the work of 12 mobile vaccination units that will be deployed to visit various municipalities and police stations, reported the Ministry of Health (SSY).

The mandatory use of face masks for the entire population, including the vaccinated population, is reiterated, and the population is recommended to avoid the use of cloth face masks or scarves since it is described that THESE DO NOT PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION AGAINST COVID, INCLUDING THE ÓMICRON VARIANT, to protect us all, the use of two-layer, three-layer, or medical-grade masks such as KN95 is suggested, since these have up to 95% coverage against Omicron.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 9 patients in public hospitals.

102,727 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 93% of the total registered infections, which is 109,934.

Today 25 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

22 in Merida

1 in Kanasin and Valladolid

1 foreign

Of the 109,934 positive cases, 765 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 68,816 people infected with Coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases as of April 29), who live in:

17,727 in the North zone

16,781 in the East zone

6,536 in the downtown area

10,957 in the South zone

16,815 in the Poniente area

No deaths are reported in this medical part.

In total, there are 6,931 people who have died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 267 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 9 of the positive cases are being treated in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

