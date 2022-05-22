Bull escapes and injures a seven-year-old boy in Espita Yucatán

On Friday May 20th, a bull escaped from a property, and injured a seven-year-old boy, who required to be taken to the hospital.
The events were recorded on Calle 34 between 11 and 13, in the municipality of Espita when neighbors noticed that the animal was loose in the street, which is why they called the municipal police.
Blocks ahead, the animal gored a 7-year-old minor who was injured and had to be taken to the Community Health Center and later transferred to the San Carlos Hospital for medical attention.
Bull dies after injuring a minor
Municipal agents and residents of the place battled for several minutes until they managed to put a rope around the bull’s neck, and tied it to a tree, however, he got loose again, and when jumping a fence, the animal hit a tree and died.
Later, A.M.R.Q., owner of the animal, came to the site and said that the bull initially escaped from him when he was taking it to the ranch to sell it.
