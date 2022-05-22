Due to excessively expensive municipal operating licenses, tourists and locals were left without beer in Progreso, Yucatan

After all the Six beer agencies located in the whole municipality closed down for two days because their managers and a brewing company consider the charge for the municipal operating license to be excessive, they reached an agreement with the City Council and reopened on Friday, May 20th at 3 pm.

As confirmed by Jorge Duarte Mancilla, municipal treasurer, the City Hall’s Entertainment Department closed two Six beer outlets for not having all their documentation in order.

Given this, those in charge of the other Six closed since Wednesday because of the fear that they will be closed for not yet renewing their license.

With those in charge of the Six, it was found out that the closure of those businesses, which would be more than 100 in the entire Progreso municipality, was in protest against the Municipal government for the high charges and requirements that have to be met for the renewal of the operating license.

The brewing company that operates those businesses and their managers decided to close, as a protest against the municipal government’s abusive fees.

Beer outlets remained closed Wednesday, May 18th, and Thursday, May 19th, a situation that did not go unnoticed among regular customers, especially fishermen and construction workers, who turned to convenience stores that sell alcoholic beverages in the municipality.

But in the Direction of Shows of the Commune negotiations were made with representatives of the beer stores and an agreement was reached.

It was not reported if the agreement was for payment but at 3 p.m. Those businesses reopened.

The municipal treasurer pointed out that the requirements for the issuance of the business license are to present proof that the property tax, drinking water, garbage collection, land use, and Civil Protection inspection have been paid, and then the official clarified that the price of the license depends on the size of the premises where the beer is sold.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments