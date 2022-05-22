Influenza season ends with six deaths in Yucatan

The 2021-2022 seasonal influenza season concluded this week with a balance in Yucatan of 280 positive cases and six deaths, derived from a total of 29,377 suspected cases of respiratory disease, reported the federal Ministry of Health.

Influenza is an acute viral infection of the respiratory tract caused by viruses A or B, which in most cases leads to pneumonia, hospitalization, and even death.

In this season, the increase in incidence was 100%, since in the 2020-2021 season -in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic- no infections were reported, although 45 thousand 717 cases of Influenza-Type Illness / Respiratory Infection were treated Severe Acute (ETI/SARI), classified as suspected influenza.

In the 2019-2020 season, the balance was 49 positive cases and six deaths, a product of 3 thousand 912 cases of ILI/SARI.

Interseasonal season, more contagious

From now on, the interseasonal season begins, which in Yucatan has a different behavior from the rest of the Republic, since more cases and deaths tend to be registered.

This year, the panorama is different, since the coronavirus pandemic, since March, shows a stable behavior.

As will be recalled, in the 2018-2019 interseasonal season there was an outbreak considered “atypical” of influenza, which between July and September left 324 positive cases and 39 deaths.

With the season-ending, vaccination against influenza also ends and we will have to wait for the 2022-2023 season vaccine since due to the fact that the virus constantly mutates, the manufacturing laboratories modify the compositions of the vaccines each year.

