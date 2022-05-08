Australian woman reported missing in Yucatan; brother offers reward for information

The strange disappearance of the Australian Tahnee Shanks and her partner has alerted all Yucatan, since, presumably, they were last seen in the port of El Cuyo and Las Coloradas; however, her daughter was found alone in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

The municipal commissioner of El Cuyo, Neydy Puc Gil, explained that the information has been spread by the inhabitants of this place to find her; however, they ask not to tarnish the image of this port, since if she had lost her way there, she would know.

According to investigations carried out by police corporations, there is no record of lodging in the hotels, so it is most likely that they had already finished their tour in the ports of the Eastern Coast when the report was made in the neighboring State of Quintana Roo.

It was learned that this woman, of Australian origin, disappeared on May 2 of this year, she lived with her husband Jorge Aguirre Estudillo, of Mexican nationality, and her daughter, in the city of Mérida.

On May 2 at 9:00 p.m., residents of 107th and 74th streets in the city of Cancun reported that a minor in a pink blouse and blue shorts was found wandering near the San Miguel Arcángel parish.

Agents of the Municipal Police arrived at the place, the neighbors requested the intervention of the Specialized Group in Attention and Violence for Gender Reasons (Geavig) who took care of the minor.

After the images of the minor spread on social networks, a 911 call is received where a man claims to be the minor’s uncle and reports that her mother is Tahnee Shanks and is originally from Australia.

The last contact she had was 24 hours ago when they told her that the three of them were out for a walk in the port of El Cuyo and Las Coloradas, in the municipality of Río Lagartos and she shared photos with them, since that time she lost contact with them.

Relatives report that it has already been verified that the couple was seen abandoning the minor near the San Miguel Arcángel church; the man was driving a white Toyota Tundra Pickup truck. Nothing is known of his partner since then.

On her part, the Australian’s partner has a history of abuse and family violence, while her mother assures her that she would never leave her daughter alone, so it is presumed that something had happened to her.

Both the minor and her mother wear the clothes from the last photo that was sent to the family.

In the same order, Tahnee’s brother offers 5 thousand Australian dollars, as a reward, to whoever he can provide information to find his sister.

Several inhabitants of El Cuyo have spread the word in their personal accounts about the disappearance of this foreigner; however, it is evident that she is not in the area anymore.

On her part, the commissioner said that she is very concerned about this case, so she will be aware in case she learns anything about this woman’s whereabouts.

