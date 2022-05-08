Men try to kidnap a 17-year-old girl in Kinchil Yucatán

The Municipal Police of Kinchil implemented an operation to locate a blue vehicle, apparently a Nissan Sentra, after they received a report that the occupants tried to forcefully abduct a young woman who was walking on Calle 20, Centro.

The operation lasted until dawn on Friday, May 6th, but the search was unsuccessful. It is presumed that the vehicle and its crew left the town for fear of being located and detained.

It was said that the young woman, approximately 17 years old, realizing that the subjects tried to force her to board the blue vehicle, resisted and was able to escape from her possible captors. She subsequently notified the Municipal Police, who immediately set up an operation.

The fact generated a lot of fear among the inhabitants of the community since the citizens stated that it is not common for an attempted kidnapping to have occurred in their town.

For its part, the Municipal Police alerted the community to be attentive to these situations and in case of noticing the presence of a vehicle with the aforementioned characteristics, report it to the command.

It is worth mentioning that in this town of Kinchil this fact is unprecedented since a notice of such an event had never been given.

Since the alert, the presence of the Police has intensified in their patrols through the population.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







