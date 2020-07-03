Donald Trump’s Baseball Bat Photo ignites “Photoshop Battle”

Reuters photographer Tom Brenner’s picture of President Donald Trump wielding a baseball bat during the “Spirit of America” business showcase event in the White House on Thursday was reimagined in myriad mocking ways.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made an appearance.
As did a reference to Trump’s bonkers comments about injecting disinfectant as a way to treat the coronavirus. (Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic.)
Trump was even depicted as wearing a face mask in one of the images, below:
Source: HuffPost
