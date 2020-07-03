  • Feature,
    • Donald Trump’s Baseball Bat Photo ignites “Photoshop Battle”

    By on July 3, 2020

    Reuters photographer Tom Brenner’s picture of President Donald Trump wielding a baseball bat during the “Spirit of America” business showcase event in the White House on Thursday was reimagined in myriad mocking ways.

    (Photo: Tom Brenner / Reuters)
    Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made an appearance.

    As did a reference to Trump’s bonkers comments about injecting disinfectant as a way to treat the coronavirus. (Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic.)

    Trump was even depicted as wearing a face mask in one of the images, below:

    The disinfectant knocks it out in a minute

    View post on imgur.com

    View post on imgur.com

    View post on imgur.com

    He Stole It!

    View post on imgur.com

    I think trump has been watching too much anime

    The final Duel

    Homerun !

    View post on imgur.com

    View post on imgur.com

    mr. president

    Setting a good example

    Sense

    View post on imgur.com

    View post on imgur.com

    Source: HuffPost



