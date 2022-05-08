Danny Ocean’s concert in Mérida sold out in less than 24 hours

From May 4-6, the sale of tickets for the Danny Ocean’s concert in Mérida was opened, but in less than 24 hours the concert was totally sold out.

This Friday, May 6, the sale was opened for the general public, and all the tickets were gone shortly before noon, in a total sold-out.

It will be next July 2 when the author of ‘Me Rehúso’ arrives in Mérida with his new tour in Mexico at the GNP forum located on the Mérida-Progreso highway.

The Venezuelan has been very popular with his songs lately, which have exceeded one billion views on Spotify with different hits like “Dembow”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







