Governor Mauricio Vila attends the 25th anniversary of Fundación Azteca

Vila Dosal heard testimonials and achievements in favor of civil society, from programs such as “Plantel Azteca” and “Esperanza Azteca”, which are implemented in Yucatan to detect and promote young talent.

Mexico City, April 5, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the commemoration of the 25-year anniversary of Fundación Azteca, part of Grupo Salinas, where he witnessed the fruits that have been harvested from the collaborative work between government and civil society as well as programs to promote young Yucatecan talent.

During the celebration, Vila Dosal, together with the President of Grupo Salinas, tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and the President of Fundación Azteca, Ninfa Salinas Sada, listened to the presentation and testimonials of actions carried out in favor of civil society, the environment, as well as “Plantel Azteca” programs and the “Esperanza Azteca” symphony orchestra and choir, in which Yucatecan talent of girls, boys and young people from different municipalities in the interior of the state are part.

Within this framework, Vila Dosal pointed out that teamwork has been key to being able to advance in the development of the entity and to be able to offer more and better opportunities to Yucatecans, for which Fundación Azteca has been a great ally in uniting efforts that translate into promoting talents and offering a better future to its inhabitants.

Vila Dosal recalled that the State Government and Fundación Azteca have collaborated through projects such as “Plantel Azteca” by signing an agreement through which two public secondary and high school state schools will become a model to provide specialized and high-quality education in areas such as science, technology, English, art, and culture.

Likewise, in the most difficult moments of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state of Yucatan had the support of civil society through the “Yucatán Solidario” initiative, to which Fundación Azteca joined with the donation of material for the protection of medical personnel.

Subsequently, Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with other Governors, held a meeting with the Mexican businessman Salinas Pliego and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, as well as the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo Aburto, in which they talked about working together to continue promoting the development and potential of the country.

