Two fatal accidents on Merida’s Periferico in less than 48 hours

A woman, around 30 years old, died on Monday, June 20th, in a tragic accident that occurred on the Mérida Periferico.

MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 21, 2022.- The fatal victim was in the back of a compact Hyundai Grand i10 near the City Center bridge, when the driver lost control of the car, left the highway, and crashed into a hollow tree.

Three people were in the car. The two survivors were hospitalized. One of the hypotheses that have been handled is that the driver could have lost control of the vehicle due to the rain that day.

Police authorities and the Forensic Medical Service came to remove the body and other corresponding procedures.

Just one day earlier, on Sunday, June 19th, a man around 60 years old had an accident on the Periférico, aboard a Ford Explorer SUV that hit a retaining fence, dying on Monday, June 20th due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The accident took place near the Altabrisa bridge and the driver, who was from Mexico City and was in Merida visiting his daughter, had to be extracted out of the car by firefighters from the SSP.

Emergency services personnel used tools to extract the body which was taken to a hospital, but unfortunately, the man died a few hours later.

