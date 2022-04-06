Join the Toy Donation campaign on April 30th, “Día del Niño” in the South of Mérida

On April 30th, let’s bring some joy to girls and boys from Colonias in the South of town, and toy donation can make it possible.

The civil association, Teachers in Action, calls to donate toys as part of the campaign that will end on April 27, they can be taken for donation to Calle 57A #439 by 8 and 10 Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood.

The toys, they reported, do not have to be new, however, they ask that they not use batteries, or be warlike, ensuring that they are in good condition, because the purpose is to bring joy and smiles to children living in poverty.

During the delivery of the gifts, which will be on April 30 (Día del Niño), they will also have a festival to share with the children of the area, where some personalities of the Yucatecan regional comedy will be present, such as Sayuri Ruz, better known as “Kissina”, among others.

Maestros en Acción (Teachers in action), declared that as a civil association they take care that the teaching and learning process with the students is comprehensive and includes the values ​​of solidarity, friendship, and love among all”.

For more information on toy donation call the number: 999 363 2188

