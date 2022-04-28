Fire mobilizes firefighters, ambulances, and SSP police officers in the south of Mérida

A citizen report to the 9-1-1 emergency number at 11:13 p.m. alerted the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) Municipal police, fire department, and paramedics.

Police agents of the SSP secured the perimeter to prevent collateral damage; in that area, there are private properties and businesses that handle large amounts of fuel.

For their part, firefighters were fighting the fire that spread to three adjoining warehouses.

Paramedics from the corporation remained alert at the scene in case their intervention was necessary.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters remained to cool the area to ensure the fire did not reignite.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

