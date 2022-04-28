Stray dog attacks increase in Quintana Roo

According to official statistics, there are 209 men and 189 women reported injured by street dogs.

The figures revealed by the Health sector in the country, specify that there were more dog attacks in these first three months of this year in Quintana Roo since more people who had been bitten by these animals were treated.

The figures released by the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave) detail that 398 people received medical attention due to a dog bite, against the 345 attentions that were given in the same period last year.

This is an increase of 15.36% in the number of cases in which a stray dog ​​and a person walking on public roads were involved, causing injury to the foot, ankle, or leg, mainly.

According to official statistics, there are 209 men and 189 women were injured, due to animal fangs, so they had to go to a public hospital in the state of Quintana Roo to have their wounds treated.

Regarding the figures in the Peninsula, Yucatan had the highest figures, with a total of 722 cases; while Campeche barely obtained 264. At the national level, 26,392 have been registered.

Guide to medical and rabies care

According to the National Center for Preventive and Disease Control Programs (Cenaprece), there is a Guide for medical and anti-rabies care for people exposed to the rabies virus.

This Guide points out that it is an important fact in the history of public health to have eliminated cases of human rabies transmitted by dogs, which reflects the success of the workers of the Ministry of Health in the country.

Its objective is to guide the personnel responsible for providing medical and anti-rabies care in a systematic way to any person who comes to the health unit to report and request such care for having been attacked by an animal that could be infected with rabies so that care is provided in a systematic way.

