Rapper “Tekashi 6ix9ine” gives away 1 million pesos to a Cancun family in extreme poverty

Mexican-American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is in Cancun, Quintana Roo, surprised a family in extreme poverty by donating them one million pesos.
Tekashi 6ix9ine made a live video on his Instagram account, to explain that he had a million pesos to give to a low-income family, who lives in a house of wood and cardboard, so he decided to go to the place to surprise them with such a great gift, according to information from Notistarz.
When he arrived, Tekashi 6ix9ine got out of the truck with his team, entered the modest house, where a man kindly received them and the rapper introduced himself with his real name and speaking Spanish.
Hello, my name is Daniel, we want to give you a million pesos. It is for you and your family. It’s all yours “said the rapper, while he took the bundles of bills out of a suitcase to hand them over to the man who, visibly amazed, exclaimed:” I can’t believe this! “
Immediately, Tekashi 6ix9ine hugged the man, who burst into tears, and told him “Don’t worry”, then the singer approached the lady, whom he also hugged and said, “Don’t worry anymore. God bless you”.
Daniel Hernández, the rapper’s real name, was born in New York. Of a Mexican mother and a Puerto Rican father, Tekashi did not meet his biological father until he was 9 years old, therefore, he was raised by his stepfather. He was expelled from school in the eighth grade for being involved in trouble. But he made his living as a professional musician and rapper.
