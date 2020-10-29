With lottery in Maya, teachers will promote the native language

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Images that portray the environment, remind us and motivate curiosity, give shape to a lottery game in Mayan aimed at more than 35 thousand girls and boys, from the initial, preschool and primary levels, which will reinforce learning of the language.

Teaching and administrative personnel, attached to the Indigenous Directorate of the State Government Secretariat of Education ( Segey ), gave the workshop “Learn by playing and singing with the lottery in the Mayan language” to teachers. He also provided advice and didactic lessons to implement this material in distance classes.

«The teacher who generates playful learning to strengthen the Mayan language must be innovative, with the ability to generate favorable and inclusive environments for quality learning; that is why it is important to have basic and theoretical knowledge, to generate interest in students and increase their socio-emotional development “, explained Noemy Chel Ucán, head of this area of ​​Segey.

About 300 teachers participate in plan

After acknowledging the efforts of the teachers, the instructors Celsa Caamal Chan and Sandi Tun Itzá, through a digital platform, showed cards to the nearly 300 participants. In these cards, words in Maya could be read, accompanied by a descriptive drawing of the object, animal, or fruit, thus reaffirming the conception of the new word learned.

“We are showing you different games using this lottery, where you can guess the word by asking for clues. Also, we encourage creativity by making songs with these concepts and showing them the traditional way of playing lottery. Each teacher will choose the way to teach with this method, according to the context of their group of students “, specified the official.

This learning alternative is derived from the Program of Attention to the Diversity of Indigenous Education (Padei), through which it is intended to physically, distribute didactic materials in the 528 pre-school and primary schools, for the use of the students when the epidemiological traffic light is green and they can return to face-to-face classes.

