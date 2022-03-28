Thousands of Ukrainian women choose to fight for their country

‘This is my land, I stay’: These Ukrainian women are among thousands choosing to fight, not flee.
USA TODAY.- Last month, Olga Kovalenko moved into her first apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine, and got engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Now she spends mornings cleaning her rifles and pulling people out of bomb-stricken homes.
When Ukraine enacted martial law and banned men 18 to 60 years old from leaving the country after Russia’s invasion Feb. 24, Kovalenko knew she’d never forgive herself if she left her homeland. She called her parents and volunteered to join Ukraine’s military forces.
“I wasn’t about to leave all the saving and defending to the men. I may be a woman, but I have no children, and I’m ready to fight,” Kovalenko told USA TODAY. “This is my land, I stay.”
Kovalenko is one of thousands of Ukrainian women refusing to flee as bombs have raged and cities have been bombarded, steadfast in their decision to defend their beloved home and extinguish Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory. Women make up about 15% of the army, according to the Ukrainian government.
WHERE ARE THEY GOING? Millions of refugees flee Ukraine
Each day, Kovalenko said, her unit goes to different cities that have been hit by Russia’s relentless attacks. They evaluate the damage, help evacuate civilians and are ready to fend off Russian forces. Fortunately, Kovalenko hasn’t encountered a Russian soldier but said she would “do what’s necessary” to win the war.
STUDENTS FLEE UKRAINE: International students studying in Ukraine escape to safety
Kovalenko was born in Kyiv to a Ukrainian mother and Russian father – she said both her parents are proud. Her father said he stands with Ukraine and is “disappointed” with the invasion.
“I’m different. I’m half of each side in this war, but I choose to do what’s right. I choose to risk my life for my country; it’s what my Ukrainian blood tells me to do,” Kovalenko said.
Makeup artist wields weapons
Alona Bushynska, an Odesa native who was a makeup artist for 17 years, traded in her brushes for medical supplies and weapons. A few months ago, her biggest worry was scheduling her next client. Today, it’s protecting her unit and partners in a civilian task force in Ukraine.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán presents the Year of Gastronomy
2022 will be dedicated to reinforcing.
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will lead to development, not destruction
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Temperatures could reach 43 degrees in Yucatán
The authorities urge to take extreme.
-
Motul college student warns other women to beware of men aboard old-model Chevrolet truck
An Electromechanical Engineering student from the.
-
Hotel Xcaret Mexico, one of the best All-Inclusive alternatives on your next trip to Mexico
Hoteles Xcaret’s current collection of properties.
-
Ukrainian citizen in Quintana Roo scours social media for his missing father in Mariupol
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (Reuters) –.
-
Is Trump distorting Obama-Biden aid to Ukraine?￼
WASHINGTON (AP) — Casting himself as.
-
Exam showed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system
Fans who expected to see the.
-
State of emergency declared in El Salvador amid massive killings
14 people were killed Friday and.
-
Were Joe Biden’s words in Poland a veiled threat?
“For God’s sake, this man cannot.
Leave a Comment