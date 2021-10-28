Can Travelers Go to Mexico From Canada Right Now?

Canadians can enjoy easy entry when traveling to Mexico right now – learn more about the latest travel restrictions here.

As one of the most popular destinations in the Americas, Mexico is famous for its turquoise beaches, magnificent ancient ruins of past civilizations, and a fun and festive atmosphere.

It’s also one of the most popular destinations for Canadians, especially during summer and winter breaks. In fact, Canadians were the second-most common foreign citizens visiting Mexico (just behind the United States), with almost 2 million travelers visiting in 2017!

However, these numbers suddenly dropped during the height of the pandemic as Mexico temporarily closed its borders and Canada urged travelers to stay home.

Although the pandemic isn’t over yet, Mexico has gradually opened up for visitors around the world, including Canada. Those planning to travel to Mexico soon should make sure to get their Mexico tourist card for Canadian citizens , as well as keep the following entry restrictions in mind.

Despite tougher entry rules in countries around the world — including mandatory PCR tests and the possibility of quarantine on arrival — Mexico pales in comparison.

This friendly country has some of the most lax entry requirements, as it only asks visitors to register on the government health website ( Mexico Vuela Seguro ) before traveling, and to show the computer-generated QR code when arriving into the country.

These entry requirements are in effect for all visitors, whether they are Canadian or otherwise. At the moment, Canadians are free to enter Mexico and stay in the country for up to 180 days without a visa. Those who wish to stay longer will need to apply for the appropriate visa beforehand.

However, Canadians (as well as all foreign visitors) are required to obtain a Mexican tourist card. This document, also commonly known as the FMM (Forma Migratoria Múltiple), is a mandatory requirement that enables travelers to visit Mexico.

Applying for the FMM is incredibly easy, since the application is filled out entirely online and takes only 15 minutes. The form asks for basic personal information, passport data, means of transport (i.e. via air, land, or sea), and address in Mexico.

The FMM has many benefits: it is a single-entry permit that is valid for 180 days; it speeds up entry for travelers upon arrival to Mexico; and it improves border security.

Once travelers have obtained their FMM (tourist card) and have registered on the Mexico Vuela Seguro website, it’s time to start organizing an unforgettable trip. Currently, there are dozens of daily flights from major Canadian cities to Mexico. Some of the most common airlines that fly between these two countries include Air Canada, COPA, Delta, WestJet, United, AeroMexico, and more. There are both direct flights and those with stopovers, which are typically in major airport hubs in the United States (like Dallas/Fort Worth) or Mexico (such as Mexico City).

After travelers arrive in Mexico, they should be aware of the current domestic restrictions in place. For example, Mexico uses a stoplight system as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The government regularly takes a look at the epidemiological situation in each of the 32 states in Mexico and assigns them one of four colors: green, yellow, orange, or red.

Each state has various restrictions based on their current color. For example, ‘yellow’ states, such as Yucatan , Quintana Roo, and Jalisco can only operate establishments at 75 percent capacity as well as require everybody to wear masks indoors.

Last but certainly not least, it’s time to choose which attractions in Mexico will make it onto your final itinerary. First-time travelers will be amazed by ancient Mayan ruins like Chichen Itza , which are a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Just an hour and a half drive from Chichen Itza is the city of Merida, which is famously known for its colorful houses, relaxed atmosphere, and gastronomic delights. In fact, a special ‘Maya Train’ will take visitors to popular sites across the Yucatán Peninsula (including Merida!) once it finishes construction. Stretching some 1500 kilometers (932 mi) and 17 stops, this train will allow travelers to enjoy local foods , see famous attractions, and connect with the local culture.

Those looking for a beach vacation are guaranteed to fall in love with Acapulco, which attracts millions of tourists every year thanks to its picturesque bays, an abundance of ancient attractions, and snazzy resorts.

Finally, nature lovers should visit at least one cenote in Mexico to fully experience these breathtaking gems. Cenotes are natural sinkholes that typically contain a pool of clear water at the bottom and an open ‘ceiling’ of light above.

Some of the most popular (and beautiful!) cenotes in Mexico can be found around the Yucatán Peninsula. These include the sparkling turquoise waters of Dos Ojos and the Gran Cenote in Tulum; the Cenote Azul and Cenote Jardin del Eden in Playa Del Carmen; and the Cenote Ik Kil near Chichen Itza.

Whether it’s strolling across charming cobblestone streets, swimming in the clear blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, or exploring ancient sites, the perfect vacation is waiting for you in Mexico.







