Beer will no longer be sold at stadiums in Mexico

After the acts of violence at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, the Government of Mexico, the Mexican Football Federation and the Liga MX Professional Soccer League will review the issue of beer sales, the hours and limitations for its consumption, revealed the undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja.

(El Heraldo).- “This is going to be reviewed, it is not an issue that has to be resolved immediately, but it is necessary to review the issue of the sale of beer and alcohol, the hours, the limitations for consumption, etc,” he said.

At the press conference at the National Palace, the federal official explained that after two meetings it was agreed to create a channel of communication, exchange of information and reports to adopt coordination measures and warn of risks, such as the transfer of batons to the stadiums .

He explained that as a result of these acts of violence, so far there have been 27 detainees, 40 arrest warrants issued, 35 searches, investigation files initiated for abuse of authority and crimes against the administration of justice.

Ricardo Mejía Berdeja pointed out that the legal status of the private security companies hired to guard the stadiums during soccer matches will be reviewed.

“A large part of the responsibility for the Querétaro event was because the private security company did not have the conditions to act in these cases,” he specified.

