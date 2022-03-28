Exam showed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system

Fans who expected to see the band play at Bogotá’s Festival Estéreo Picnic gathered outside the hotel where Hawkins died Friday to mourn the drummer.

Colombian authorities on Saturday said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in Bogotá on Friday.

The office of the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted the update Saturday, saying a preliminary toxicology test found substances including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The office did not rule on the cause of death, and said that investigation is ongoing and results will be released after they are obtained.

Hawkins died Friday night in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a news release Saturday morning.

Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel after receiving reports of “a patient with chest pains,” according to the Spanish-language press release.

Upon arrival, a health care professional initiated a resuscitation process to revive Hawkins, “however, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.

Police officers stand in front of the hotel where Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday.Juan Barreto / AFP via Getty Images

Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, had also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.

Authorities removed the body from the scene and opened an official investigation into the drummer’s death.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” Colombian health officials said in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

The attorney general’s office in Colombia said in a tweet earlier Saturday morning that a “team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to attend the urgent matter and support the investigation.”

Hawkins and the rest of the Foo Fighters band were scheduled to perform in Colombia for the first time in three years at the Festival Estéreo Picnic on Friday night in Bogotá, following their Latin American tour.

Sergio Urbano was one of about a dozen fans who gathered outside the hotel where Hawkins’ body was found to pay tribute to the drummer on Friday night.

“This has left me speechless; it’s something terrible, no one expected this, we expected to see them as the main act at Estéreo Picnic,” Urbano said in Spanish. “This is devastating.”

A fan of the Foo Fighters places lights in front of the hotel where Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday.Fernando Vergara / AP

