Mural in memory of Victoria was vandalized in Tulum

Tulum, Quinatana Roo, (April 05, 2021).- The feminist collective “Siempre Unidas” denounced on social networks that the mural made by activists on the esplanade of the Tulum municipal palace was vandalized and they recalled that feminists and the Quintanarroense Feminist Network are nonpartisan “and we will not allow the struggle to be used for political purposes.”.

“We repudiate and denounce the damage caused to the mural painted in memory of our sister Victoria, who was murdered at the hands of state agents in the municipality of Tulum,” they said.

The Siempre Unidas group stated that these events reveal “the intention to confront us and use the movement that fights for the human rights of women, to position political parties in an electoral context.”

They asked the municipal president Víctor Mas Tah and the governor Carlos Joaquín to issue the corresponding instructions in order to protect this mural as symbolic reparation for the damage to the victims of femicide, part of the measures indicated in the Declaration of the Alert on Gender Violence Against Women decreed in Quintana Roo on July 7, 2017.

“We, as “Siempre Unidas”, with much love and pain, carried out this work with the participation of our artists and other colleagues in an open call made by our sisters from Colectiva Feminista Tulum. It is important to remember the names of the victims of femicides in Tulum and throughout the state”, they highlighted.

Source: La Jornada Maya

