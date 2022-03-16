Cholul residents protest due to the lack of water service

Residents of the Guadalupe neighborhood, from the Cholul community, demonstrated this Saturday, March 12th, due to the shortage of drinking water they have been experiencing in recent months; they fear that the situation will worsen now that “the heat is coming”

(JAPAY).- The Cholul residents point out that they are forced to carry buckets of water from the outlet outside their homes.

The inhabitants say that the water arrives at 7 in the morning, but stops at 9 in the morning, returns at noon, and stops again at 3 in the afternoon. And sometimes it arrives at five and at 7 in the afternoon there is no more water.

“We have to bring water in buckets for the bathroom, for the kitchen, to mop, we don’t have full service,” said a woman, who commented that being an older person, like her husband, makes it difficult for her to carry buckets with water.

Cholul residents also state that this situation did not happen before; however, since more people came to live in the town, due to the construction of private and residential subdivisions in the area, the water is more scarce.

Likewise, they specified that they have been in this situation for more than a year, with irregular water service, some days they don’t have any water for 24 hours.

They also say that no authority, not even the municipal president gives them information about the lack of water service.

They also stated that there are leaks, in some pipes, and they request the intervention of the Mérida City Council, and of the state government, to solve this problem.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments