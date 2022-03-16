Merida paramedics save a baby who was choking in the San Benito market

Around 11:15 a.m., the Mérida Municipal Police paramedics acted quickly to prevent a baby from suffocating in one of the food stalls in the San Benito market.
(TYT) Mérida, Yucatán., March 14, 2022.- Through a call made to 911 as well as reports from citizens to the officers assigned to the market, Command Control reported and sent the paramedic Salustio Kini to provide assistance to the baby María Guadalupe WB who presented an obstruction in the respiratory tract due to food.
With the rapid intervention and application of first aid maneuvers, the paramedic managed to get the girl to expel the object, then proceeded to stabilize her and check that there were no remains of food in her throat.
The Y-23 ambulance arrived at the scene to provide support to the paramedics, later mother Ana María M.P. and the baby were transferred to the Ignacio García Téllez Medical Center for medical attention.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
