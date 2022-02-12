The power of Physiotherapy at your doorstep in Mérida

Professional physical therapy at your own home, and therapeutic massages with special tools.



AISA-CARE (MERIDA, YUCATAN).- It is great to feel good, we all deserve to have access to any resource to improve our health, it is a responsibility that concerns us all.

Improving your health includes mental and physicl, therapy that begins with good communication and knowing the patient, to understand him/her is the most important thing.

Our Physiotherapy service resorts to moving with all preventive means to offer the service to your home or rental accommodations without the need to leave the place where you reside, or where are staying temporarily, where you feel comfortable, you can schedule an appointment in different ways from your mobile device or computer.

Therapeutic massages with tools combined with hands create a unique experience in deep or superficial massage, a certified health professional who knows the muscular and nervous pathways is required to improve the patient’s health.

A Physiotherapist is a professional who knows the human anatomy and understands the movement of the different structures found in the body in order to apply effective treatment.

A perfect relaxation.

A 45-60 minute body therapy is ideal for relaxing and stretching, gentle and deep massage, and stretching helps to relax the muscles, adjust the body naturally without the need for manipulation or forced traction. The joints are released with the different types of stretch routines that are applied.

The neck, shoulder, back, hands, and feet are parts of the body where we can commonly feel stress, tension, and worst of all, pain. It is always good to rely on a specialist to create new habits and learn how to relax.

In the city of Mérida, Yucatán, you can make an appointment with a professional physical therapist at any time you want and he will bring along everything you need for your therapy.

Do you exercise a lot and want complete and deep body therapy? Give us a call.

Do you have pain in any part of your body that you haven’t been able to get rid of for more than 1 year? Give us a call, send Whatsapp to 999 191 2043, or scan the QR code below to make an appointment:

JOSE DANIEL GUTIERREZ GUERRERO

LICENCIADO EN TERAPIA FÍSICA Y REHABILITACIÓN POR LA UNIVERSIDAD MARISTA

Give us a call or send Whatsapp to 999 191 2043

