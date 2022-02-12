Pipe explodes on the Xalapa-Perote highway in the Mexican state of Veracruz

The driver was transferred in an ambulance to a hospital in the city of Xalapa, the state capital, for his evaluation and medical attention.

(VERACRUZ – CIVIL PROTECTION).- A pipe overturned on the Xalapa-Perote highway, near the municipality of Tlacolulan, causing an explosion and a fire visible several meters away.

The events occurred on the night of this Thursday, January 10th, at kilometer 138, near the access to the town of El Fresno, where the driver of the unit was seriously injured, with burns on a large part of the body.

The Secretariat of Civil Protection (PC), in charge of Guadalupe Osorno Maldonado, reported that the heavy unit, tank truck type, transported 18 thousand liters of asphalt.

The fire remains active. The federal highway remains closed towards the municipality of Perote and open towards Xalapa.



(Photo: Special)

The incident were attended by firefighters from Xalapa, as well as elements of state Civil Protection, the National Guard and the Secretary of Public Security of Veracruz ( SSP ).

“The road remains closed in the direction of Perote and open with slow traffic in the direction of Xalapa. The fire remains active. As an alternate route, the free highway is recommended, ”reads a statement from the state agency.

Videos circulate on social networks where the large columns of fire and smoke are observed, which alarmed the residents and the people who traveled near the place.

There is a great road chaos in the area, therefore, the Civil Protection authorities recommend that the population use the alternate route, which is the free road.

#AlMomento #Explosión



Pipa vuelca y explota provocando un fuerte incendio. El accidente se registró hace unos momentos sobre la autopista #Xalapa #Perote en #Veracruz. Paramédicos atendieron un lesionado con quemaduras de segundo grado. La circulación se

encuentra cerrada. pic.twitter.com/8H79S2LPFJ — Aci Noticias (@AciNoticias) February 11, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments