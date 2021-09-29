Yucatán needs more natural gas to be competitive: Canacintra

The leader of the Yucatecan industrialists considered that Yucatán needs more natural gas. He also states that the cost of electricity needs to decrease.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 29, 2021).- “Yucatán has many competitive advantages, so it is time to lower the cost of energy, which is one of its advantages to compete in national and international markets,” said the president of the National Chamber of Industry of the Transformation ( Canacintra ) Yucatán, Jorge Charruf Cáceres.

The leader of the Yucatecan industrialists considered that Yucatan urgently needs to have cheaper electricity rates and enough natural gas to continue economic development.

The reform of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE), he added, only brought legal uncertainty by halting the development of projects in the Yucatan Peninsula already authorized by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

“There are 24 renewable projects authorized by the CRE, of which only five are operating, the other 19 that are authorized are on hold because when they tried to reform the Electricity Law, the investment horizon was reduced, as they want to give priority to dispatch to fossil fuels over renewables, ” he said.

More megawatts were lost

If those 24 renewable energy projects could operate, they would generate an additional 292 megawatts, of which 244 would come from wind farms and 48 from solar.

The business leader specified that most fossil fuel-based generation plants operate with diesel because they do not have the necessary amount of natural gas to cover demand, and on top of that, new plants of the Federal Electricity Commission are being built ( CFE).

“It would pay a lot to have a fairer and more competitive electricity rate. We have this problem because, for example, in Yucatan energy is generated with diesel for the most part, which in addition to polluting is more expensive than natural gas, ” he said.

Charruf Cáceres specified that the arrival of natural gas continues with deficiencies in Yucatán and the rest of the Peninsula so that the generation of electricity continues to be expensive and not friendly to the environment.

Source: Sipse

