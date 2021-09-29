Yucatán needs more natural gas to be competitive: Canacintra

The leader of the Yucatecan industrialists considered that Yucatán needs more natural gas. He also states that the cost of electricity needs to decrease.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 29, 2021).- “Yucatán has many competitive advantages, so it is time to lower the cost of energy, which is one of its advantages to compete in national and international markets,” said the president of the National Chamber of Industry of the Transformation ( Canacintra ) Yucatán, Jorge Charruf Cáceres.
The leader of the Yucatecan industrialists considered that Yucatan urgently needs to have cheaper electricity rates and enough natural gas to continue economic development.
The reform of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE), he added, only brought legal uncertainty by halting the development of projects in the Yucatan Peninsula already authorized by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).
“There are 24 renewable projects authorized by the CRE, of which only five are operating, the other 19 that are authorized are on hold because when they tried to reform the Electricity Law, the investment horizon was reduced, as they want to give priority to dispatch to fossil fuels over renewables, ” he said.
More megawatts were lost
If those 24 renewable energy projects could operate, they would generate an additional 292 megawatts, of which 244 would come from wind farms and 48 from solar.
The business leader specified that most fossil fuel-based generation plants operate with diesel because they do not have the necessary amount of natural gas to cover demand, and on top of that, new plants of the Federal Electricity Commission are being built ( CFE).
“It would pay a lot to have a fairer and more competitive electricity rate. We have this problem because, for example, in Yucatan energy is generated with diesel for the most part, which in addition to polluting is more expensive than natural gas, ” he said.
Charruf Cáceres specified that the arrival of natural gas continues with deficiencies in Yucatán and the rest of the Peninsula so that the generation of electricity continues to be expensive and not friendly to the environment.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
NASA reveals huge water reservoirs in Quintana Roo and Yucatán as Mexico dries up
Map of the space agency reveals.
-
Migrants returned to Mexico by the US government are victims of kidnappings, torture, rape
REYNOSA, Mexico — When Gustavo and his family.
-
In Yucatan, Organ Donation is promoted in a different way
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 29, 2021).- Within.
-
U.S. government declared 22 species officially extinct
Death’s come knocking one last time.
-
Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing after legendary career
(September 29, 2021).- In a video.
-
Quintana Roo joins the Global Day of Action for Legal Abortion
Women from practically all the municipalities.
-
Mexican Journalist Manuel González, director of PM Noticias, is murdered in Morelos
The journalist was shot to death.
-
Pfizer submits data for COVID-19 vaccine use in younger kids
September 29, 2021, (Reuters) – Pfizer.
-
Nine days after the eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches the ocean
LA PALMA, Spain, September 29, 2021,.
-
Despite the pandemic, bird watching grows in Yucatán
Bird tourism has had a boom.
Leave a Comment