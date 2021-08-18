Mural of ‘the Lord of the Ducks’ is suspended in Downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021).- The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) placed suspension stamps on a mural located on the corner of Calle 40 and 69 in downtown Mérida, Yucatán. The piece, which features “the lord of the ducks,” was the work of visual artist Loyal el Dude.

Regarding these stamps, the INAH indicated that they were placed because the mural was made within the Zone of Historical Monuments of the city of Mérida, in accordance with the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation dated October 18, 1982.

In a statement, the Institute said it was respectful of each and every one of the cultural manifestations; however, this work was carried out without the corresponding authorization that had to be obtained from INAH.

The so-called “lord of the ducks” used to be one of the most emblematic characters in the heart of the Yucatecan capital, as he went everywhere accompanied by his birds. It is known that a few months ago he left for his hometown Oaxaca in search of his relatives.

To date it is unknown if he managed to meet with them or not.

