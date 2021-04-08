Tulum journalist who denounced the femicide of Victoria gets “a visit”

The reporter claimed that the police arrived an hour and a half after his house was literally raided.

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (April 08, 2021).- The femicide of Victoria at the hands of the police in Tulum continues to tarnish the image of the tourist destination. Now, one of the journalists who made the murder known reports breaking and entering his home.

According to information published by ARTICLE 19, Francisco Canul Cauich reported that his home was searched by unknown persons on April 4.

ARTICLE 19 reveals that Canul said that when he was away from his home, a person contacted him to inform him that the door of his house was open, a fact that seemed suspicious to him.

Therefore, the reporter returned home and discovered that he had been a victim of burglary, specifically for the theft of computers and hard drives, personal items and cash. Also, his furniture was damaged and his belongings were scattered all over the floor.

Canul claimed that he reported the incident to the police, but despite the call, the officers did not show up so he was forced to make a call to the emergency service. An hour and a half later, a patrol car finally showed up at his place.

Given these facts, the reporter stated for ARTICLE 19 : that “it was not a normal robbery, it was vicious.”

He further deduces that because of the pattern and the way in which their belongings were damaged, the criminals were looking for “something else.”

Likewise, Canul told the portal that inside his house he found a footprint, apparently of a police boot.

ARTICLE 19, in its annual report, states that Quintana Roo was the third state with the most attacks against members of the press in 2020.

