More than eight thousand environmentalists sign a petition against the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo

The petition is being sent to the Federal Government to completely stop the construction of Section 5 of the Mayan Train because the new route will damage the caves and cenotes of the state of Quintana Roo.
(QUINTANA ROO – TYT).- More than eight thousand people have already signed a petition for the Federal Government to completely stop the construction of the Maya Train project on Section Five, which goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, because the new route will severely damage the caves and cenotes of Quintana Roo.
In a petition through the change.org platform, it is indicated that the hasty proposal of the new Maya Train route puts ecosystems and all their biodiversity at risk, which will cause irreversible damage.
Faced with this concern, associations of environmentalists, divers and speleologists highlight the possible effects that the works of the Maya Train will bring with them in section five that goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum.
Environmentalists point out that the railway will cross the Maya jungle – the second forest lung in Latin America after the Amazon – fragmenting it and causing irreversible impacts to vegetation, soil, water, biodiversity and accelerating urbanization.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
