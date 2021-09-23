Fishing boat skipper missing at sea, apparently fell overboard

José Guadalupe Caamal Chan has been lost since last Sunday, apparently, he would have fallen into the water at some point
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- A ship’s skipper has been lost at sea since last Sunday, September 19th; apparently, he would have fallen into the water at some point, so the authorities are in search .
According to unofficial information from the Secretariat of the Armed Navy of Mexico, work is being carried out to search for the skipper of the ship “Solidaridad II” , who would have fallen into the sea on that day, for which the maritime authority was immediately notified , thus generating the mobilization of rescue units to be able to find the fisherman.
As it was possible to find out, the lost person responds to the name of José Guadalupe Caamal Chan ; For their part, the crew do not know what happened, and it has transpired that the man would have disappeared during the early hours of Sunday, and it was at some point in the morning that the seafarers noticed that their employer was not on board the ship, for what they gave notice to the authorities.
It is believed that Don José Guadalupe would have fallen into the sea, so the search and rescue units carry out actions in the areas of the fishing vessel and its surroundings, however, until now it has not been possible to find the whereabouts of this fisherman.
The “Solidaridad II” is based in the Yucalpetén shelter port and is owned by Jesús Quiñones Galván; The ship would have set sail in search of the octopus on September 1, taking with it a crew of approximately 15 sailors.
The naval authorities did not give official information in this regard, they only confirmed the search tasks and indicated that they will continue to be carried out, in accordance with the statutes and protocols established by the norm, in order to be able to find the disappeared person.
The fishermen in the area indicated that they hope that the missing person can be found alive and stressed that unfortunately these situations are part of the life of a fisherman, so they regretted that the family is going through this terrible time.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This will cost the Yucatecans to travel on the Maya Train
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The rates to.
-
Tinum City Hall sued for denying potable water service
MÉRIDA, MX.- The First District Court.
-
Now they say that the Mérida Airport land will be used to build thousands of homes
Do we really need more housing.
-
Neighbors report in networks the poor condition of the streets of Holbox, Quintana Roo
There are many streets that are.
-
‘Buen Fin 2021’ will be held from November 10 to 16
MEXICO, (September 23, 2021).- Organizers of.
-
Peninsula Basin at serious risk of being affected: CICY
Mérida, Yucatán.- Over-densification in coastal areas,.
-
Yucatecans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy an afternoon of “Vaquería”
Mérida, Yucatán.- From September 24 to.
-
Improvement of streets in Periférico, with a 17% progress rate
The Merida City Hall, headed by.
-
Equal marriage approved in Querétaro, one of the most conservative states in Mexico
QUERETARO, (September 23, 2021).- On the.
-
In January 2022, the first helicopter pilot school will open in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment