Fishing boat skipper missing at sea, apparently fell overboard

José Guadalupe Caamal Chan has been lost since last Sunday, apparently, he would have fallen into the water at some point

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- A ship’s skipper has been lost at sea since last Sunday, September 19th; apparently, he would have fallen into the water at some point, so the authorities are in search .

According to unofficial information from the Secretariat of the Armed Navy of Mexico, work is being carried out to search for the skipper of the ship “Solidaridad II” , who would have fallen into the sea on that day, for which the maritime authority was immediately notified , thus generating the mobilization of rescue units to be able to find the fisherman.

As it was possible to find out, the lost person responds to the name of José Guadalupe Caamal Chan ; For their part, the crew do not know what happened, and it has transpired that the man would have disappeared during the early hours of Sunday, and it was at some point in the morning that the seafarers noticed that their employer was not on board the ship, for what they gave notice to the authorities.

It is believed that Don José Guadalupe would have fallen into the sea, so the search and rescue units carry out actions in the areas of the fishing vessel and its surroundings, however, until now it has not been possible to find the whereabouts of this fisherman.

The “Solidaridad II” is based in the Yucalpetén shelter port and is owned by Jesús Quiñones Galván; The ship would have set sail in search of the octopus on September 1, taking with it a crew of approximately 15 sailors.

The naval authorities did not give official information in this regard, they only confirmed the search tasks and indicated that they will continue to be carried out, in accordance with the statutes and protocols established by the norm, in order to be able to find the disappeared person.

The fishermen in the area indicated that they hope that the missing person can be found alive and stressed that unfortunately these situations are part of the life of a fisherman, so they regretted that the family is going through this terrible time.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments