Merida: 190 wells built in response to heavy rains generated by ‘Cristobal.

It is expected that the new wells will improve the current water absorption and reduce the flooding caused by “Cristobal.”

MERIDA, Yucatan – In response to the massive and continuous rains that have affected the city, Merida’s City Council has begun the construction of 190 wells in different parts of Merida. These wells will strengthen the rainwater system to reduce the effects of flooding, said Mayor Renan Barrera Concha, after supervising the start of work.

He said that public work is integral to avoid as much as possible setbacks to families, especially those living in vulnerable conditions.

“The construction of wells,” he added, “will also allow us to improve the conditions in the streets, since in many points the absorption capacity has been exceeded by the heavy rains, which have practically not stopped these days.” (SIC)

He said that the 190 wells are 12 meters deep approximately. It is a measure taken in the face of extreme weather conditions due to the remnants of the storm “Cristobal.” The investment will be of one million pesos.

He explained that the new wells are expected to improve the current water absorption time, which is three to four hours. The work will likely be completed in about 20 days.

Among the places where work will be done are San Marcos Nocoh, Francisco de Montejo, Las Américas, Centro, Delio Moreno Cantón, Bojórquez, Juan Pablo II, Villa Magna, Residencial Pensiones, Las Águilas, Santa Rosa, Serapio Rendón, Plan de Ayala Sur expansion, Montebello, Itzimná, Cholul, Emilio Portes Gil and Salvador Alvarado Oriente, etc.

As for the temporary shelters, Merida’s mayor recalled that with the arrival of heavy rains, the shelters are open for people who need it.

Renan Barrera indicated that with the support of Social Development, shelters have already been set up in the San José Tecoh and Emiliano Zapata Sur neighborhoods for those in precarious situations.







