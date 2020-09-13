Historic number of adoptions in Yucatan

Almost two years after the beginning of this Government, 369 children and teenagers have had their right to a family life restored in Yucatan.

The progress is due to the streamlining of processes and the creation of the DIF Family Networks program, through Prodemefa.

Mérida, Yucatán, September 12, 2020.- This day, two children, one ten and the other eight years old, fulfilled one of their greatest wishes: to have a family. Like them, since October 2018, 369 infants and adolescents have been integrated into a family life, with the support of the State Government.

The director of the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatán, María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, pointed out that this historical figure is possible thanks to the fact that the necessary procedures were expedited to promptly resolve the legal situation of minors, as well as to the DIF Family Networks program, in March of last year.

“Since the beginning of this Government, we have a very clear objective: to guarantee respect for the rights of children and adolescents, so that they have a full and happy life; therefore, we are working tirelessly to provide them with a healthy family environment ”, she assured.

Also, the official indicated that, under the adoption process, 119 girls, boys, and teenagers have been integrated, while through Family Networks, 250 infants residing at different Assistance Centers were delivered to their homes.

Under strict hygiene and covid-19 prevention protocols, the two children were adopted by their respective new families. “This moment has been the best of our lives; Today, we are consolidating what we wanted so much: to form a home with our son, ”said one of the parents.

For her part, the head of the Procurator for the Defense of Minors and the Family (Prodemefa), Teresita Anguas Zapata, commented that the agency is promoting the necessary actions so that more infants can enjoy a full life, with a circle that allows them guide and orient.

He pointed out that Family Networks was launched so that girls, boys and adolescents, who were separated from unfavorable environments and were placed under public guardianship in Social Assistance Centers, can live under the care and care of their extended or extended family, since they are prioritized as providers of a home and care.

A team of social, psychological, and legal work from Prodemefa is in charge of looking for suitable relatives who provide the best care for each and every child. These efforts have included coordination with other states to locate and assess the suitability of these people, as well as the timely follow-up of each case.

This synergy between authorities has allowed the integration of infants in Chiapas, Campeche, Quintana Roo, the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Baja California, and Tamaulipas. “To continue transforming Yucatán, we must continue to strengthen families, generating their union and a favorable environment for the development of healthy boys and girls,” she said.

In addition to the actions in legal matters, the Attorney General’s Office renovated the facilities of the Adoption Department, so that those who come to request reports on the process or carry out any procedure, have more comfortable spaces adapted to the guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 .

