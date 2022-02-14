Yucatan agrees on tourism collaboration with Valladolid, Spain

Valladolid has great potential for development, which will bring benefits and jobs to the entire Eastern region of the State of Yucatan.

(MERIDA, YUC. – FITUR).- Within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2022, held in Madrid, Spain; the Yucatan received a letter of goodwill from the Spanish City Council of Valladolid to close a tourism collaboration agreement, commercial, industrial, and services between this city and its Yucatecan homonym, considered a Magical Town.

The head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, who represented Yucatan in the Mexican Pavilion of said International Fair, commented that “in 2021, we were able to announce the arrival of important investments and new products, which will lay the foundations for a better tourist destination that is now reaching the entire state, and this alliance with the city of the same name in Spain will be another watershed for the arrival of more investment and tourism, which provides opportunities to more Yucatecans.”

With the agreement, joint promotion and expansion initiatives in this industry will be collected, as well as cultural and academic exchanges, which will strengthen the development of the branch in both cities.

The meeting served to define the details of this alliance, which will lead to the signing of an agreement, to strengthen the ties of brotherhood between the two homonymous areas.

The presence of Yucatan makes it possible to strengthen the relationships created in past participations of Yucatan in Fitur and explore lines of joint work, for optimization in tourism issues, such as professionalization, exchange of best practices, dissemination, marketing, and bilateral promotion and that this serves to generate employment and development in both cities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments