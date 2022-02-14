Drunken driver crashes into a public transport bus of Merida’s Periferico “Va y Ven” route

This is the first time that a bus of the “Va y Ven” route has been involved in a traffic incident.
(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- The afternoon of this Sunday, February 13th, a man with alcoholic breath was driving the Ford Escort car on the outer stream of the Merida´s Periférico and at kilometer 43, when he lost control of the steering wheel and hit the “Van y Ven” bus.
After the collision, the driver of the compact car fled and at kilometer 45, near the State Security Complex, lost control again and crashed into a metal pole.
In the accident, the driver of the car and his companion were injured and were assessed by SSP paramedics.
State Police agents arrived at the site and took notice of the traffic incident.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan Alondra Suarez Trujillo drafted to play American Football in the United States
The player took her first steps.
-
Foreign tourism in Yucatan has not rebounded as expected after the pandemic
Increases are recorded compared to past.
-
“El Fantasma”, the most wanted man in Zacatecas, arrested in Chihuahua
After being arrested, Rafael “N” was.
-
Campeche Mennonite Community still resists the Covid-19 vaccine
This group continues to affirm that.
-
22 thousand hectares affected per year by illegal logging in Campeche
At a legal level, illegal logging.
-
Hong Kong totally “overwhelmed” by the number of COVID infections
REUTERS.- The latest wave of COVID-19.
-
Mérida advances in the construction of vertical housing
As a result of the constant.
-
More than eight thousand environmentalists sign a petition against the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo
The petition is being sent to.
-
Yucatan agrees on tourism collaboration with Valladolid, Spain
Valladolid has great potential for development,.
-
Three arrested for drug dealing in Mérida
Three alleged drug dealers were arrested.
Leave a Comment