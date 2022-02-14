Drunken driver crashes into a public transport bus of Merida’s Periferico “Va y Ven” route

This is the first time that a bus of the “Va y Ven” route has been involved in a traffic incident.

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- The afternoon of this Sunday, February 13th, a man with alcoholic breath was driving the Ford Escort car on the outer stream of the Merida´s Periférico and at kilometer 43, when he lost control of the steering wheel and hit the “Van y Ven” bus.

After the collision, the driver of the compact car fled and at kilometer 45, near the State Security Complex, lost control again and crashed into a metal pole.

In the accident, the driver of the car and his companion were injured and were assessed by SSP paramedics.

State Police agents arrived at the site and took notice of the traffic incident.

