Three arrested for drug dealing in Mérida

Three alleged drug dealers were arrested by agents of the SSP and the Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday, February 12.
(MERIDA, YUC. – FGE).- In response to anonymous complaint calls to 089, reporting drug dealing, agents and investigative prosecutors from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), arrested two women and one man, and seized marijuana and methamphetamines.
Based on evidence provided by the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the SSP, the Public Ministry integrated investigation folders and obtained from a Control Judge the search warrants for a property in the Mérida´s Mulsay neighborhood and another one in the Juan Pablo II subdivision.
Both court orders for the crime of drug dealing were executed on Saturday, February 12th.
In the Mulsay neighborhood, Sujeydi del Carmen C.C., 43 years old, originally from Mérida, was arrested as the probable perpetrator. Cannabis and methamphetamines were seized at that address.
While in the Juan Pablo II subdivision, Francisco de Jesús R.M., 47, and Miriam Nidelvia E.M., 46, both from Merida, were arrested, as well as a man and a woman for hindering police work.
