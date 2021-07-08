Merida among safest places to travel in Mexico

If you’ve watched Narcos or you’re Pablo Escobar’s secret fan, you have a picture in your head of what Mexico is like. Not your typical place to visit. We get it if you have doubts about safety. With the emergence of Mexico’s security alerts, it’s normal to be wary and search for the safest cities in Mexico before traveling there. Keep reading below for the overview of what we have compiled for you.
For worry-free travel, we’ve rounded up these safe locations in Mexico for you:
- Mexico City
- San Miguel de Allende
- Puebla
- Huatulco
- Tulum
- Bacalar
- Merida
- Guanajuato
- Oaxaca City
- Campeche
- Todos Santos
There are numerous attractions Mexico has to offer other than just its reputation of being unsafe. They boast of beautiful beaches with safe resort towns. Most of this country’s gems are also the safest place in Mexico to head onto.
https://usa.inquirer.net/76717/safest-places-in-mexico-to-travel
The U.S. The State Department issued these security alerts with color-coded maps. This map is quite clear with the colors, red screams danger and is marked as the most dangerous place while blue are the safest places to be. As long as you stick to the blue marks on Mexico’s map, you’ll have a safe trip to the safest place in Mexico.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON INQUIRER.NET
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
