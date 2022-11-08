AMPI proposes law to regularize and professionalize real estate intermediaries

Enrique Trava Griffin, president of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), informed that they are promoting a bill to establish certain requirements for those who are considering working in this field, in order to avoid fraud, have truly qualified personnel for this function and regularize the sector.

According to Trava Griffin, there are currently between 7,000 and 10,000 people who work directly or indirectly in real estate sales, either predominantly or as a second job.

It should be noted that the AMPI sent the proposal for the “State Law for the Provision of Real Estate Brokerage Services” to the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) Yucatan, to add opinions, actions or suggestions.

“Given the real estate boom we are going through, there have been people who have found it easy to enter this economic activity, but these are highly relevant issues, it seems easy for many, but it is also very easy to get families into trouble, we are experiencing a wave of people who every day call themselves real estate consultants,” he said. “What we are looking for is that to dedicate oneself professionally to this field, in a legal manner, one must belong to a state registry and to accredit the membership to this state registry one will have to have a license and at the same time be part of the formal commerce, be registered with the tax authorities, since tax evasion issues have been detected, besides demonstrating knowledge and capabilities. We are making efforts to formalize this sector,” he added.

The leader emphasized that the expectation is that the proposal will be submitted to the State Congress in the first semester of 2023 and that it will have a vision not only from AMPI but also from all the actors related to the real estate industry.

“We are managing the creation of a State Council so that all those involved can monitor, follow up and determine changes in the regulations. We are also presenting an issue of fines for those who present themselves as professionals without having a state license or accreditation,” he said. “The proposal also includes that we can depend on Sefoet because we consider it a predominantly economic aspect, values the detail of legal certainty”, he concluded.

