Bad weather to continue in Yucatan.

The effects of the cold front will stay until Wednesday. Rains and cold dawns are expected.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán – The cold front effect will continue over the Yucatán Peninsula due to cold front number 28, which will extend over the State. Today and tomorrow, there will be rains and cool at dawn, with maximum temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees and minimum temperatures of 18 to 20 in the early morning, in Mérida, informed meteorologist Juan, Vázquez Montalvo.

Today, Monday, temperatures are forecast at 21 to 23 degrees Celsius in the coastal area. In addition, from 17 to 19 degrees in the former henequen area, the central belt of cenotes, and the south of Yucatán, from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The cold front will continue in the area, it will be stationed in the northeastern part of Yucatan, and there it will remain, causing rains. It will have winds from the north and northeast. The temperatures will be very similar to those of today’s dawn, as well as those that will prevail all day.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop because more cold air will filter into the area. A mass will arrive in the State and will become active again to the cold front number 28, causing a small decrease; maximum temperatures will be from 24 to 26 degrees and minimum temperatures from 16 to 18 for Merida; 19 to 21 for the coast, and in the coldest areas from 14 to 16.

The effects of the cold front will remain until Wednesday.







