Sunscreen from tourists could leave Cancun without coral reefs

Tourists leave more than 200 thousand tons of sunscreen seriously damaging the Mesoamerican Reef System.
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 26, 20221).- Every year, 229,076 tons of sunscreen end up on the beaches of Cancun and in the sea by the more than 16 million tourists who come to destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, concludes a study by the Yucatan Center for Scientific Research (CICY).
“The substances contained in sunscreens are highly dangerous, if they continue to reach aquatic systems they will destory the ecosystmes because they have endocrine and carcinogenic effects, and their lethality has been demonstrated in coral reefs and other marine organisms.”CICY
The study led by Diego Armando Casas Beltrán states that these products put the subsistence of the Mesoamerican Reef System at risk since half of its surface is located off the coast of the Mexican Caribbean.
According to the study, sunscreen is a mixture of organic and inorganic substances, such as glycerin, vitamins, silicone, benzotriazole derivatives, and nylon-derived compounds, which were designed to protect the skin from solar radiation.
“The component most likely to be present in water, as it is essential for solar filter mixtures, is oxybenzone,” he adds.
The group of scientists refers that on the beaches of Cancun and Quintana Roo there are no regulations to restrict the use of these products, as is the case in places like Hawaii, for example.
“Currently, the regulation and management of sunscreen use are inconsistent with most policies and legislation focused on marine protected areas and inland aquatic ecosystems.”CICY
These products also pollute the freshwater from which the population is supplied, as it points out that groundwater is also used for recreational purposes, such as swimming in cenotes.
“The hydrogeological characteristics of karst systems lead to high infiltration and permeability, which facilitates the rapid transport of pollutants in underground flows, affecting the water table and ultimately, the coral reefs.”
It is common for tourists to be invited to choose ecologically friendly sun protection options, but scientists have concluded that those products are also harmful to the environment.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fonatur announces change of route of the Maya Train in Campeche
CAMPECHE, (August 26, 2021).- The general.
-
Foreign couple denounces serious irregularities at the Cancun airport immigration office
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 26, 2021).-.
-
According to the FGR, Ricardo Anaya received 6.8 million pesos to vote in favor of energy reform
MEXICO, August 26, 2021.- The Attorney.
-
Mexican Army helicopter crashes in Hidalgo State and leaves 4 wounded
The aircraft was making reconnaissance flights.
-
Homún children protest and say they do not want a pig farm
Merida Yucatan, (August 26, 2021).- This.
-
New distinction and recognition for the Women’s Institute of Mérida
The Municipal Institute for Women, obtained.
-
Tropical cyclone threat continues towards the Yucatan Peninsula
Important changes in the forecast of.
-
An earthquake with an epicenter in Honduras was felt in Quintana Roo
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (August.
-
Digital platform facilitates animal adoption at Mérida’s CEMCA
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 26, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatan has not registered any Dengue cases for three months: Cinvestav
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 26, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment