Bus overturns on Merida-Cancun highway; eight dead and 15 injured.

The Fire Department, National Guard, and paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical attention to the injured.

(QUINTANA ROO Mexico – TYT) On Sunday morning, February 6, a bus overturned on the Merida Cancun highway, kilometer 242, with eight people dead and fifteen injured.

At around 1100 hours, the bus accident was reported through the 911 emergency number on the Merida-Cancun highway.

Elements of the Fire Department, National Guard, and paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical attention to the injured persons taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the information, the rollover claimed the lives of eight people and left around 15 injured; there were also tourists traveling in the truck. It is presumed that among the deceased, there are minors.

The Mayan Train’s motorists and construction workers who witnessed the tragic accident helped with the rescue efforts. Finally, the authorities cordoned off the area to remove the bus.

According to preliminary information, the bus overturned after impacting a boulder.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo said on its Twitter account that 4 of the 8 people who died in the accident had been identified. Two citizens from France and one from Germany, are among the foreign victims of the road accident in Quintana Roo

