10-year-old girl reported missing in Ciudad Caucel is located in Merida

Ten year old girl reported missing in Caucel, is found alive and well in Mérida

(MERIDA, YUC. – SSP).- Dayana, a 10-year-old minor, who was reported missing and an Amber alert was issued, so that the authorities and citizens collaborate so that the little girl was returned home with her mother.

After a search of several hours by the SSP, the less than 10-year-old woman appeared, and it was revealed that she was sheltered in her grandparents’ property, where she went to take refuge in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood, after what was an alleged family argument.

Dayana is in perfect health, and claimed not to have been the victim of any crime.

For their part, the authorities will follow up on the case, for now Dayana and her mother were transferred to the Public Ministry for legal proceedings.

