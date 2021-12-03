Whale Watching Season begins in Puerto Vallarta on December 8

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – There are many ecological tours and exciting activities to enjoy in Vallarta-Nayarit, but nothing compares to the thrill of whale watching on Banderas Bay.

Each year in late November, hundreds of Humpback whales start arriving off the coast of Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit. Their annual migration from the cold waters of Alaska brings them as far down as the Bay of Banderas, where they will procreate and raise their young in our warm waters, which offer some of the world’s most spectacular whale watching opportunities.

According to the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales, this year’s whale watching season officially opens December 8, 2021 and runs through March 23, 2022. Every year the Environment and Wildlife Secretariat (SEMARNAT) grants permits to vessels that are authorized to offer whale watching tours. On these boats, crew members have been trained to offer participants the best possible experience without affecting the natural habitat of the whales.

Each authorized vessel is required to have a copy of their permit onboard and to fly the whale watching flag, so when you are offered a Puerto Vallarta whale watching trip, make sure the boat has the proper accreditations. This will ensure that you, your family and friends enjoy a safe whale watching experience, while helping to protect these gentle giants that call the Bay of Banderas “home” for a few months every year.

Tours leave daily from Puerto Vallarta’s Maritime Terminal, beginning at 8:00 am. One can choose from special boats designed specifically for whale observation, a variety of smaller boats, or the larger tour boats that also provide food and beverages.

A typical whale watching expedition will take between 2-4 hours. Once a whale has been spotted in the distance, the boat will race towards it, stopping at the required distance to allow cameras to roll. The Humpback Whale is a protected species so there is no touching or feeding allowed, but quite often the whales will put on a show for the boat’s passengers, seeming to enjoy their clicking cameras and the “oohs” and “ahhs.”

The onlookers cry with joy and astonishment when they see a whale breaching (launching itself out of the water and lands on its side sending a massive spray of water into the air) or the playful splashing of the mothers and their young, making the experience unforgettable. When the giant mammals disappear under the water, the photo comparing and chatter resumes until the next whale appears in the distance and the thrills begin again.

Hopefully you’ll get to see all of this typical behavior on a whale watching tour in Banderas Bay – but be warned – seeing a whale is not always guaranteed, and if you do see one they might not be in the mood to perform.

Note: Please make sure to verify that the boat you take is authorized to perform whale watching activities. This will ensure that you, your family and friends enjoy a safe whale watching experience while helping to protect these gentle giants that call the Bay of Banderas "home" for a few months every year.







