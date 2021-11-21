Yucatán just hosted the most successful Tianguis Turístico in history

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 20, 2021) .- Yucatán makes history by holding the most successful Tourism Tianguis, after breaking records and establishing new metrics in numbers of buyers, participation of companies, exhibitors, and registered appointments, with which, a message is sent from the state about the rebirth of tourism in Mexico.

From the Sala Mayamax of the Great Museum of the Mayan World, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the head of the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués, presented the results of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico and highlighted that the preliminary volume of Sales, reported by 17% of the participating companies, amounts to 598 million pesos.

In the presence of the Undersecretary of Quality and Regulation of Sectur, Humberto Hernández Haddad, Torruco Marqués indicated that the Tianguis Turístico 2021, successfully held in the state of Yucatan, generated great expectations in the industry.

It was detailed that, in the first inclusive Tourism Tianguis, the goals were exceeded with the presence of 43 countries, making history in the number of delegates, with 1,635 buyers, surpassing the record of 1,608 since 2017, in the 42nd edition.

Likewise, 1,017 companies participated, which attended 3,492 exhibitors from 936 companies, exceeding the historical number of Acapulco 2019, with 3,408 from 851 companies. Also, 57,287 appointments were made, without considering those that came directly, with which Yucatán surpassed its own mark, of 47,378 in 2019.

The 6 most offered products were nature tourism, with 58%; culture, 57%; gastronomic, 55%; adventure, 50%, sun and beach, 41%, and romance, 37%, while the 10 most popular destinations are Cancun, for 28%; Riviera Maya, 18%; Merida, 16%; Mexico City and Los Cabos, 15%; Acapulco, 14%; Oaxaca and Puerto Vallarta, 13%; various Magical Towns, 11%, and Guadalajara, 10%.

In the evaluation of the exhibitors’ profiles, by buyers, 60% rated them as excellent, and in the general Tianguis Turístico, 56% placed the meeting in the same category and 28% gave it the very best. well.

Subsequently, Torruco Marqués indicated that the final results of this 45th edition will be positively reflected, during the course of next year, especially in the capture of foreign exchange and per capita spending.

Accompanied by the director of the Tianguis and International Fairs, Rodrigo Hurtado Escalante, the Governor Vila Dosal indicated that this has been a success in every way, with which Yucatán is positioned not only in the eyes, but also in the head, of the whole world .

As an example of the benefits of this activity, the Governor pointed out that tour operators from Russia shared their interest in bringing, every month for the next 5 years, groups of 150 people from their country, who will visit various parts of the entity, with the intention of making it permanent, based on the pleasant experience they have had these days.

Similarly, he recognized and thanked the federal government, the various agencies of the state government, the tourism business sector and the other 31 entities in the country, for their participation and effort, which made this Tianguis Turístico the most successful.

