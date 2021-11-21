  • Business,
    Mexico Agrees New, Reduced IMF Credit Line Worth USD$50 Billion

    By on November 21, 2021
    FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri GripasREUTERS

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday.

    The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to pursue a further reduction in the level of access at a mid-term review next year, the fund said in a statement.

    (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

