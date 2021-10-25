Mexicans prepare “Day of the Dead” altars (VIDEO)

This tradition honors the dead

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

An altar is decorated with photos

and items used by family who’ve passed

This family enjoys keeping

the tradition alive

32-YEAR-OLD PHOTOGRAPHER, MARISOL MAYO VILLA, SAYING:

“My grandmother has been dead for 18 years and it’s as though she’s still here, because of our memories and the teachings she left behind, which we continue to use every day. She is more alive than ever before.”

Dia de los Muertos combines Catholic

and indigenous practices

It’s believed the dead return

to visit the living once a year

Mexicans leave food and drinks

for their departed loved ones

The tradition is observed by Catholic

communities around the world

Dia de los Muertos is on November 2







Comments

comments