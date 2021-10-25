Mexicans prepare “Day of the Dead” altars (VIDEO)

This tradition honors the dead
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
An altar is decorated with photos
and items used by family who’ve passed
This family enjoys keeping
the tradition alive
32-YEAR-OLD PHOTOGRAPHER, MARISOL MAYO VILLA, SAYING:
“My grandmother has been dead for 18 years and it’s as though she’s still here, because of our memories and the teachings she left behind, which we continue to use every day. She is more alive than ever before.”
Dia de los Muertos combines Catholic
and indigenous practices
It’s believed the dead return
to visit the living once a year
Mexicans leave food and drinks
for their departed loved ones
The tradition is observed by Catholic
communities around the world
Dia de los Muertos is on November 2
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cyclists demonstrate using life jackets in Paseo de Montejo to demand road safety
The mobilization has the objective of.
-
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children
October 25, 2021 (Reuters) – Moderna.
-
These are the vaccination rules in the U.S. for international travel reopening on Nov. 8
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The.
-
Foreigner commits suicide by jumping off a bridge near the Cancun Airport
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 25, 2021).
-
Mysterious places in Yucatán: Chichén Itzá ossuary, a connection with the underworld
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Ocotber 23, 2021).- The Chichén.
-
4-year-old bear had to be euthanized in Idaho
A 4-year-old grizzly was euthanized after.
-
Altars exhibition will return to the tourist corridor of Calle 59, in Campeche
CAMPECHE, (October 23, 2021) .- After canceling.
-
Guides will participate in “alternative tourist tianguis” in the park of Santa Ana in Mérida
They will offer new attractions to.
-
KFC restaurant in eastern Mérida catches fire
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 23, 2021).- This.
-
Germany issues travel alert to Mexico after killings of foreigners in Tulum
The alert is in addition to.
Leave a Comment