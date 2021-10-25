  • Art and Culture,
    • Mexicans prepare “Day of the Dead” altars (VIDEO)

    By on October 25, 2021

    This tradition honors the dead

    Location: Mexico City, Mexico

    An altar is decorated with photos

    and items used by family who’ve passed

    This family enjoys keeping

    the tradition alive

    32-YEAR-OLD PHOTOGRAPHER, MARISOL MAYO VILLA, SAYING:

    “My grandmother has been dead for 18 years and it’s as though she’s still here, because of our memories and the teachings she left behind, which we continue to use every day. She is more alive than ever before.”

    Dia de los Muertos combines Catholic

    and indigenous practices

    It’s believed the dead return

    to visit the living once a year

    Mexicans leave food and drinks

    for their departed loved ones

    The tradition is observed by Catholic

    communities around the world

    Dia de los Muertos is on November 2



