The luxurious life of AMLO’s eldest son

The luxurious life of López Obrador’s eldest son and daughter-in-law: private jets, trips to Europe and Chanel bags

López Obrador’s son was at the center of the conversation in January after Salomón Andrés, the president’s first grandson, was born in a hospital in Houston, Texas, instead in Mexico, of which, Mr. Obrador is the president.

According to El Heraldo de México, López Beltrán travelled by private jet to Miami, Florida, to attend Super Bowl 54, a game in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on 2 February.

This situation unleashed a shower of tweets against López Obrador’s son, in which he was called “junior communist” and “4T junior”.

The following photos were taken from AMLO’s son’s wife, Carolyn Adams Instagram.





José Ramón López Beltrán, is the eldest son of López Obrador, and is a graduate of the UNAM Law School. During an interview AMLO gave to the media at the end of a private meeting he had in Veracruz he said: “My that his son (the eldest) is a lawyer and that neither he nor any of his other sons receive money from Morena”. However, in 2016, Jose Ramon was appointed state coordinator of Morena in the State of Mexico, and was responsible for the formation of about 6,500 section committees of the party.

The Lopez-Adams couple

The couple’s images angered users on social networks, who criticized their lifestyle as being in contrast to the austerity that AMLO promulgated

In September, during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s first government report, the media was surprised to see Carolyn Adams in the front row.

AMLO’s daughter-in-law, the wife of his oldest son, José Ramón López Beltrán, wore a white dress with a flower print that hinted at her pregnancy, which she paired with Valentino shoes worth 17,000 pesos (US$900) and a Chanel bag worth 100,000 pesos (US$5351).

Adams’ expensive look did not go unnoticed, and it aroused numerous criticisms in social networks for contrasting with the austerity policy promoted by the Mexican president, who rejects the privileges and sumptuousness enjoyed by the former “neoliberal governments”.

